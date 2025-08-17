Two Dysart et al Residents Charged For Shoplifting

Members of the Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two individuals following a shoplifting investigation at a local business.

On August 13, 2025, shortly after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a theft in progress at a retail store on Hastings Street North in Bancroft. It was reported that a male suspect stole a cart of merchandise before leaving the store. The suspect allegedly returned a short time later and was confronted by store staff, at which point he fled into a wooded area behind the business.

Officers conducted an area search and later located and arrested two individuals in relation to the incident.

As a result of the investigation:

Wayne Fairhurst, 50 years old, of Dysart et al., has been charged with:

Theft Under $5,000 – Shoplifting, contrary to section 334(b) of the Criminal Code

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, contrary to section 355(b) of the Criminal Code

Ashley Fairhurst, 37 years old, of Dysart et al., has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, contrary to section 355(b) of the Criminal Code

Both accused were released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bancroft on a future date.