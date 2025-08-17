Living Smarter: Muskoka Summit On The Environment 2025

Join us at the Muskoka Summit on the Environment 2025 to shape that future together.

This year’s Summit explores how key sectors—forestry, tourism, agriculture, and building—can adapt to a changing climate while protecting Muskoka’s natural legacy.

2025 Summit Overview

The Muskoka Summit on the Environment returns for a full-day conference on October 3, 2025, at the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre. This year’s theme centers on action and adaptation, bringing together leaders, businesses, and changemakers to explore bold strategies that build both environmental and economic resilience.

Agenda

Get ready for dynamic presentations and meaningful dialogue. The 2025 agenda features five keynote-style talks accompanied by an open Q&A session and a 15-minute break. The event includes breakfast, lunch, and a closing social hour with an open bar and appetizers.

Full agenda coming soon.

Speakers

Our speakers are national voices at the forefront of climate adaptation, environmental policy, and sustainable development. From wildfire risk and low-emission building to climate-conscious tourism and food systems, our speakers will dive into the real-world choices shaping our future:

🔹 Dr. Anabela Bonada, Managing Director of Climate Science at the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation, will speak about wildfire risk and strategies for building climate resilience.

🔹 Chris Magwood, Manager of Carbon-Free Buildings at the RMI and Cofounder for Builders for Climate Action, will explore low-carbon construction practices for homes and small buildings.

🔹 Jeff Lehman, Municipal Leader with experience in Barrie and Muskoka, will discuss practical, community-level pathways to reducing local carbon footprints.

🔹 Angela Nagy, CEO of GreenStep Solutions, headquartered in Kelowna, BC, will present the economic case for adopting climate-smart strategies in the tourism industry.

🔹 Anita Krajnc, Global Campaigner from the Plant-Based Treaty, will highlight the critical role food systems play in advancing meaningful climate action.

Summit History

Launched in 2010, the Muskoka Summit on the Environment has become a cornerstone event for collaborative environmental action. Now held annually, it brings together scientists, policymakers, advocates, and citizens to shape the future of Muskoka’s ecosystems and communities—and those far beyond.

Become a Sponsor

Join as a sponsor and show your commitment to environmental progress. Explore opportunities to align your brand by contacting us at sponsorship@muskokawatershed.org

Don’t miss this chance to position your company as a leader in environmental stewardship.

Muskoka Watershed Council

The Muskoka Watershed Council, founded in 2001 and incorporated in 2019, brings together stakeholders from across the region to protect and restore the health of our watersheds.

MWC provides science-based recommendations to local governments and the public, and plays a vital role in convening initiatives such as the Muskoka Summit on the Environment.

Have you read our Muskoka Watershed Report Card?

Learn how you can get involved with the Muskoka Watershed Council at muskokawatershed.org.

Please note: We want this event to be accessible to everyone. If you’re unable to pay the full ticket price, please get in touch with us at info@muskokawatershed.org—we’ll do our best to accommodate you.