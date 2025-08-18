Powassan Resident Celebrates $100,000 Encore Win

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Larry Hubley of Powassan. He matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the May 30, 2025 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000!

Larry, a retiree, has been playing the lottery with OLG since the days of WINTARIO. He enjoys a variety of games, including LOTTO MAX, LOTTO 6/49, and DAILY GRAND. He typically plays twice a week, using OLG’s Quick Pick feature to make his selections and adding ENCORE to all his tickets. Now, his dedication has paid off in a big way, as he’s celebrating his first major win!

“I bought this ticket as part of my regular weekly routine,” Larry said, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his windfall. “A couple of days after the draw, I went to the store and scanned my ticket using the ticket checker. Suddenly, I saw a prize of $100,000 on the screen. I scanned my ticket again, just to be sure it was real. In that moment, I was shocked and very happy.”

Larry returned home and shared the incredible news with his wife. “I showed her the validation slip, and her jaw dropped in disbelief,” he recalled with a laugh. “She was just as surprised and excited as I was.”

With his winnings, Larry plans to save for the future, invest, and share with family. “Being a winner feels great!” he concluded with a smile.

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There are two ENCORE draws every day.

The winning ticket was purchased at MacEwen on Seymour Street in North Bay.