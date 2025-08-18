New Ontario Gardening Podcast Celebrates 30 Episodes

Plants Always Win fills the information gap for curious and ecologically conscious home gardeners in Ontario

How can Ontarians fight bylaws that prohibit native plant gardens? Are cosmos invasive here? Does No Mow May support pollinators in our climate? When it comes to the dirt on gardening, local knowledge is everything. That’s why Almaguin horticulture technician Sean Patchett and Parry Sound-district garden communicator Erin Alladin launched Plants Always Win: to get to the root of garden myths, to bring nuance to thorny issues, and to support Ontarians with evergreen regional advice.

The podcast launched in December 2024, alternating each week between two distinct episode formats. In “plant face-off’ episodes, Sean and Erin compete to share the most interesting information about two connected plants such as milkweed vs. penstemon (both natives) and borage vs. cosmos (two beloved but aggressive self-sowers). In interview episodes, the hosts chat with gardeners of all stripes, from big names like the CBC’s garden correspondent Paul Zammit and native-plant author-activist Lorraine Johnson to ordinary home gardeners doing interesting things.

Don’t miss Episode 31, an interview with the exuberant influencer Chris Paul Rainbows whose garden is inspired by 80s and 90s Canadian children’s television.

The show is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and more. It can also be listened to at PlantsAlwaysWin.com. Newsletter subscribers receive a link in their inbox each week.

Sean Patchett, known online as GardenGuyMuskoka, is a professional gardener, a horticulture technician, and a member of the Master Gardeners of Ontario. He has built a landscaping design and maintenance business in Almaguin and northern Muskoka. Erin Alladin, known online as EarthUndaunted, is a writer and editor with a background in outdoor education. She is a member of Garden Communicators International and the author of several nature-focused children’s books, including 2025’s Wait Like a Seed.

