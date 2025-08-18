Life Jackets Save Lives. No Excuses, No Exemptions

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuing to urge everyone heading out on, or near, the water to make one life-saving choice: wear your life jacket – every time, every ride.

Despite calm conditions and proximity to shore, many boating-related drownings occur when people least expect danger. In fact, 89% of victims in boating-related drownings were not wearing a life jacket. Most of these tragedies happen in small vessels, like canoes and kayaks, and are preventable.

In 2024, drowning remained one of the leading causes of accidental death in Ontario, especially among men aged 20-60. But the risk extends beyond boating. According to the Drowning Prevention Research Centre of Canada, 35% of water-related fatalities in Ontario are linked to swimming, while another 13% are attributed to walking, running, or playing near water, accounting for nearly half of all drownings when combined.

Young children, weak swimmers, and non-swimmers should always wear a life jacket when near water, even in shallow areas. Supervision and proactive lifesaving decisions, like wearing a life jacket, are key to avoiding tragedy.

What You Can Do:

• Always wear a properly fitted, Transport Canada-approved life jacket.

• Set the example, especially for children and new boaters.

• Check weather and water conditions before heading out.

Modern life jackets are lightweight, comfortable, and designed to save lives. Don’t just bring it, wear it. Make it a habit. Make it home.

Reaching More Ontarians with Multilingual Safety Messaging:

Recognizing that many drowning victims do not speak English as a first language, the OPP has translated this vital safety message into French, Punjabi, Cantonese, and Mandarin, which are the top four languages spoken in Ontario after English. These translations are now available on Central Region OPP social media platforms to ensure that language is not a barrier to life-saving information.

Water safety is for everyone. By sharing this message in multiple languages, we hope to reach more communities and prevent more tragedies. For more information and to view the translated safety messages, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.