OPP Execute Search Warrant On Midland Residence

Property, Drugs, Weapons Seized

As part of an ongoing investigation, two individuals are facing charges following the execution of a search warrant at a Midland residence which resulted in a significant seizure of contraband items related to the drug trade.

On August 13, 2025, officers from the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachments and uniform members, executed a search warrant at an apartment on Hugel Avenue in the Town of Midland with two arrests made at the scene.

Investigators seized a significant amount of property including contraband and proceeds of crime listed below.

Significant quantity of cocaine and crack cocaine, purple fentanyl, opioid pills

3- samurai swords

Victor 8-shot pistol

Drug paraphernalia

2- Stihl concrete construction saws

Hunting bow

Canadian currency

As a result of this investigation, Shaun Beerman, 40 years of Midland, is accused of the following charges contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of an Opioid for the Purpose of Trafficking

Traffic in Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine

And further offences contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (2 counts)

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon (2 counts)

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order (3 counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 (2 counts)

.The accused remains in custody awaiting to appear before bail court and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

Also charged is Heather Sunday 35 years of Midland with the following offences contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Other Drugs

And further offences contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

The accused was released at the scene and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.