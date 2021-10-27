Two Dogs Shot And Killed In Dysart et al Township

The Haliburton Highlands OPP are conducting an investigation into the shooting of two dogs that occurred on October 21, 2021.

On October 22, 2021 police received a report of two missing dogs in the area of Trappers Trail, Dysart et al Township. The owners reported that their dogs came loose from their lead during the evening of October 21 and never returned home. Shortly after the dogs got loose gunshots were heard in the area. After the initial report was made to police the two dogs were located deceased and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

This matter is still under investigation and police are asking that anyone with information please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Since the incident occurred police have become aware of social media posts discussing the matter. The OPP would like to remind the public that the person responsible for this has not been positively identified by police. The Haliburton Highlands detachment will be investigating any incidents that appear to be in response to this shooting.