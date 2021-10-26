Local Philanthropist Pays Tribute To RVH Respiratory Therapists With A $10,000 Matching Campaign

Local philanthropist, Jane Brown Jackson, will honour the life-saving work of respiratory therapists by launching a matching gift fundraiser to benefit patient care at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH). Having received exceptional care herself, Jane was inspired to give back and show her support to those who were there for her in the moments that mattered most.

RVH’s In Honour of Respiratory Therapists campaign kicked off on October 24 during National Respiratory Therapy week and will continue until Brown Jackson’s donation of $10,000 is fully matched by the community.

“Over the last year and a half, more than ever, our community has relied on respiratory therapists who have been tirelessly providing care to help patients manage their symptoms throughout the pandemic,” says Brown Jackson. “I invite the community to make a donation to patient care at RVH in honour of the incredible hard work, outstanding dedication and passion that RVH’s respiratory therapists demonstrate each and every day.”

RVH’s 31 respiratory therapists and five anesthesia assistant respiratory therapists are a vital part of the frontline care team in many areas of the health centre including intensive care units, the emergency department, operating rooms, and outpatient diagnostic and treatment clinics.

The majority of expansions, medical tools and technology, including the life-saving equipment used by respiratory therapists and related care teams, is only possible through the support of community donations.

“We are incredibly grateful for Jane’s support and recognition of RVH’s respiratory therapists and her enthusiasm for inspiring others to join her in her efforts,” says Pamela Ross, RVH Foundation CEO. “Gifts of support made by our community allows RVH to put the best tools in the hands of its care teams helping more people get the advanced medical care they need closer to home.”