Lakeland Networks In Partnership With CENGN Announce Rural Ontario High-Speed Internet Project For Lakeside Residents

On October 22, 2021, Lakeland Networks was awarded funding towards an innovative project that will bring improved high-speed internet access to underserved Lake of Bays residents located around Ten Mile Bay and Emerald Bay.

Dave Keith, Director of Business Development and Operations at Lakeland Networks said “We are excited to partner with CENGN on this rural broadband project. The opportunity to connect more people in rural areas is essential in today’s climate with so many people working from home, online education being more prominent, and where it is evident that quality high-speed internet has become essential. “

“CENGN is pleased to work with our partners to expand high-speed broadband internet access within the Township of Lake of Bays,” said Jean-Charles Fahmy, President and CEO of CENGN. “Reliable and high-performance internet services will support the growth and prosperity of this underserved community. By supporting and documenting this innovative solution, CENGN will gain a strong blueprint to help address the challenges of similar communities across the province.”

A new 100′ small footprint tower & 3.65 GHz radio technology will bring improved high-performance broadband internet to underserved residents of Lake of Bays township. The project results will be documented to provide a blueprint to other communities facing similar broadband barriers as residents within Lake of Bays. The project will provide numerous benefits, including, a quick completion slated for late fall 2021, a wide and affordable range of new internet unlimited access services including 50 Mbps download / 10 Mbps upload, 40 Mbps download / 20 Mbps upload, and 25 Mbps download / 5 Mbps upload.

“Access to reliable broadband internet is essential for all Ontarians, no matter where they live. Businesses, families, schools and hospitals in rural areas like the Township of Lake of Bays need fast connections just as much as urban areas,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade. “Our latest budget brings our total new broadband investments to nearly $4 billion over six years, the largest single investment in broadband by a province in Canadian history. That’s in addition to the funds we’ve committed to CENGN to support important projects like this one, which will have a real impact on people’s everyday lives.”

“Ontarians deserve access to reliable, high-speed internet regardless of where they live or work. The Ontario government is taking action by bringing high-speed internet to communities like Lake of Bays Township,” said Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure. “This investment continues to build on Ontario’s commitment to connect every home, community and area with access to high-speed internet by the end of 2025 to ensure people get the services they want and need.”

“Access to reliable high-speed internet is essential in our digital world. Our government recognizes the disadvantages for unserved and underserved communities and is committed to making sure all Ontarians can access digital services no matter where they live,” said Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norm Miller. “I am very pleased to see so much forward momentum to address these concerns and am very appreciative of CENGN and the Township’s work to bring another project to fruition. This current project will supply Lake of Bays residents in the Ten Mile Bay and Emerald Bay areas with reliable, high-speed internet which in turn will allow for more economic, education and personal opportunities.”

“The Township of Lake of Bays is very excited to partner with CENGN and Lakeland Networks to increase connectivity in our community,” said Lake of Bays Mayor Terry Glover. “Accessing reliable and affordable broadband is critical for our residents and businesses in rural communities and this need has only increased as a result of the pandemic. Improving access to high-speed internet is a top priority for our Council and this project will support our goal to connect more households. We are grateful to be part of this project and for CENGN’s investment in our community to ensure access to education, health care and government and to position us for future prosperity, economic growth and innovation.”

“We are pleased that CENGN selected our innovative broadband project in Lake of Bays that will bring better service to more than 220 homes which are needed more than ever in today’s work, school, and business environment. Our dedicated team has shown over and over again they are up to the challenge of meeting today’s broadband needs”, Chris Litschko, CEO Lakeland Holding Ltd.