Two Charged, Third Accused Sought After Assault Investigation In Penetanguishene

With investigative assistance from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment Crime Unit, investigators have arrested and charged two individuals and have an arrest warrant for a third in this ongoing investigation.

Arrested and charged criminally with Aggravated Assault is 25 year old Jacob Kelly-Marshall of Midland who remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at future date.

Also arrested and charged is a 33 year old female of Tiny Township with the offences of Aggravated Assault and Accessory after the fact to commit indictable offence who was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at future date.

Investigators have a Ontario wide criminal code arrest warrant for a third involved individual, 35 year old Michael Edward Haggart of Midland who is currently wanted for the offence of Aggravated Assault. The individual is described as approximately 183 cm tall, 66 kg weight, brown hair, blue eyes, tattoos on both upper arms and may have recently changed his appearance, known to frequent the Toronto area. (See attached photograph)

The wanted individual is known to police to be armed, dangerous and violent and is not be approached. Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact your local police service or the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-800-310-1122 or 911.

This investigation is believed to be an isolated incident and does not pose a threat to public safety and investigators remind all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times. Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of the wanted individual is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).You can submit your information online at https://www.crimestopperssdm.com/ Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.

File E250588180

Previous Story:

OPP Seeking Assistance with Assault Investigation in Penetanguishene

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are appealing for the help of the community in their investigation into a Saturday night assault that has sent a 37 year old Penetanguishene male to a Toronto area trauma hospital for treatment.

The OPP Communication Centre received a report of an individual laying on the roadway near the intersection of Main and Poyntz Street, Penetanguishene at approximately 10:58 p.m. May 10, 2025.

The victim was located by officers appearing to be suffering from trauma to the body and was triaged/transported to an area hospital by Simcoe County Paramedic Services.

Attending physicians requested further treatment of the victims injuries and investigators are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam video or an area resident with surveillance video or has or made observations of the actions persons or vehicles around this time near the area of Main and Poyntz Streets and is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).You can submit your information online at https://www.crimestopperssdm.com/ Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.

File E250588180