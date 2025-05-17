Inpatient Surgical Unit Nurse Wins 2025 OSMH Nightingale Award For Embodying Both The Art And Science Of Nursing

Registered Practical Nurse (RPN), Kimm Johnston has been awarded the 2025 Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) Nightingale Award. A nurse at OSMH since 2020, Johnston was notified of her award during the hospital’s special online town hall meeting celebrating Nursing Week.

Johnston was nominated by a recent patient, who stayed on the unit for 86 days, for her consistent exceptional care and bedside manner. She was commended for embodying both the art and science of nursing.

“I’m truly honoured and grateful,” said Johnston about the win. “Being a nurse is something I love deeply. You always aim to make a difference in your patients’ lives, and being recognized for that—it’s a powerful reminder of why I do what I do. It’s incredibly humbling.”

Here is an excerpt from her nominations:

“In my mind, she embodies both the art and the science of nursing. I think of the science of nursing as what is known and measurable through evidence-based inquiry. The artistry, though equally important, is less technical, more interpersonal, intuitive, and subjective. I see it as the humanity of nursing.

If you do not know Kimm personally, you must realize that when she sweeps into a room she is like fresh air. She is funny, humble, and not afraid to display quirkiness or vulnerability. Her gift as a nurse is immediately evident. For example, she is kind and compassionate – a master at interpersonal connection. There is grace in her practice. She listens intently and empathetically. It’s impossible to feel unimportant in her presence. As a patient, I sensed relatively quickly that I mattered and that I could trust her.“

Jill Colin, OSMH Vice President, Patient Care & Chief Nursing Executive presented the award to Johnston following the townhall during a small gathering with colleagues.

“Kimm represents the very best of what it means to be a nurse,” said Colin. “She brings together clinical excellence with genuine compassion and human connection—qualities that define outstanding nursing practice. Kimm’s recognition through the 2025 Nightingale Award is a reflection of the lasting impact she makes on her patients, colleagues, and our hospital community every single day. We are incredibly proud to have her on our team.”



Johnston had tough competition, edging out 16 other OSMH nurses nominated for the award by community members, including runner-up Obstetrics RN Meredith White who was praised for her compassionate care of birthing families by two separate family nominations.

The OSMH Nightingale Award recognizes a nurse at OSMH whose work has positively affected the lives of patients. It is named after nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale whose lasting contribution was her role in founding the modern nursing profession. Her legacy is one of compassion, commitment to patient care and thoughtful nursing leadership.

In recognition of the value OSMH nurses contribute to the healthcare community, OSMH developed five Peer Recognition Awards to honour their ongoing dedication and commitment.

2025 – OSMH Peer Recognition Award Winners

Heart of Gold –Michelle Hughes, RN

A nurse who in the past year has demonstrated and exemplified compassion in all avenues with patients, families and peers

Coach of the Year –Kim Gibson, RN

A supportive and resourceful nurse who in the past year has provided coaching and mentoring to their peers



Just for Laughs –Leah Nichols, RN

Laughter is the best medicine, a nurse who in the past year has demonstrated positivity & humor with patients, families and peers



Rookie of the Year –Paige Fulton, RPN

A new hire or new grad who in the last year has demonstrated outstanding nursing skills or most improved during their first year



PSW of the Year –Elissa Bennett, PSW

A personal support worker, who in the last year has demonstrated outstanding skill, compassion, courage, trust and teamwork.