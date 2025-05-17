Ontario Building Destination Wasaga

Ontario is investing nearly $38 million to build Destination Wasaga, a premier tourist destination that includes beaches, a revitalized downtown area and important historic sites, in partnership with the Town of Wasaga Beach. These investments, including from the 2025 Ontario Budget: A Plan to Protect Ontario , will help protect and expand the number of jobs in the local tourism sector and boost economic growth across Simcoe County.

“Wasaga Beach is a world-class tourist destination, with the longest freshwater beach in the world and an incredible history, including at Nancy Island,” said Premier Doug Ford. “We’re helping bring this important part of Ontario’s history back to life and we’re working with the municipality to revitalize the downtown, create jobs and welcome tourists from across Ontario and around the world.”

Ontario’s investments in support of Destination Wasaga, which are intended to preserve local heritage, create jobs, boost tourism and support economic growth across the region, include:

$25 million to support the redevelopment of Nancy Island Historic Site, along with the proposed transfer of administrative responsibility for the site from the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks to the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Gaming (MTCG)

Nearly $11 million through the Municipal Housing Infrastructure Program to support the reconstruction of the Wasaga Beach Area roadways project, providing critical infrastructure that will support more than 3,000 new homes and improve access to Wasaga Beach’s tourist areas

$2 million for the Town of Wasaga Beach to support tourism planning work in the redevelopment of its downtown area.

Ontario will soon begin the process of transferring a portion of the provincially owned beachfront in Wasaga Beach Provincial Park to the town in order to support its integration into the broader development of Destination Wasaga, under the condition that the beach remains public.

“This investment is part of our government’s ongoing plan to protect Ontario by supporting the people, places and local economies that make our province strong,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “By preserving the unique character of Wasaga Beach, we’re helping to protect a valued part of Ontario’s heritage while promoting long-term economic growth in the region.”

Nancy Island is the site where the HMS Nancy fought against three American schooners during the War of 1812, with support from the Anishinaabe-Ojibwe and French-Canadian voyageurs. Although the HMS Nancy was lost during the conflict, two of the attacking American ships were soon captured by the Nancy’s crew, stopping their advance and protecting Canadian territory. The current site tells the story of the War of 1812 and houses substantial artifacts, including the charred hull of the HMS Nancy. A theatre, museum and replica lighthouse are also located on the island. While visitors can still admire these invaluable artifacts and visit the site, there is an urgent need to restore and preserve the facility and ensure its sustainability, which the funding announced today will help meet.

“The revitalization of the beachfront and Nancy Island Historic Site will help transform Wasaga Beach into a premier, world-class tourism destination and draw more visitors to local attractions, restaurants, accommodations and main street businesses,” said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. “Our government’s investments in Wasaga Beach are part of our plan to protect workers and businesses in the tourism industry across Ontario by driving visitation and economic growth, while preserving critical pieces of Canadian culture and history.”

This project builds on the government’s continued efforts to protect Ontario’s economy and the workers who depend on our tourism sector by promoting tourism across Ontario. It also preserves an important part of Ontario and Canada’s heritage at a time when Ontario’s economy is being directly targeted by American tariffs.

“I want to thank Premier Ford and his entire team for this historic investment in the Town of Wasaga Beach, and in Nancy Island Historic Site,” said Brian Smith, Mayor of Wasaga Beach. “Today, we are celebrating a new partnership — one where the town and province will work together to ignite tourism, breathe new life into our town’s main commercial area along Beach Drive at Beach Area 1 and transform Wasaga Beach into a truly unforgettable, iconic Ontario destination. Today’s investment will ensure Wasaga Beach thrives as Ontario’s summer playground — and that we evolve into a year-round destination that will grow Ontario’s tourism sector, increase our municipal tax base, support local businesses and better support the high levels of growth that our community has been experiencing.”