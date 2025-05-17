Orillia Man Faces Several Charges After Police Got A Suspicious Person Call

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person after an early morning call for service of a suspicious person possibly armed with a weapon.

On May 15, 2025, just after 8:30 am, officers of the Orillia OPP were dispatched to a call for service of a person walking on West Street South in the City of Orillia possibly armed with a weapon. Numerous officers attended the area and located the suspect where they were quickly taken into custody without incident. Through investigation, it was learned the suspect allegedly broke into a nearby garage and had taken items prior to their arrest, before being confronted by the homeowner.

As a result of the investigation, Robert Felts, 44-years-old of Orillia, was charged with the following:

– Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

– Break and Enter

– Mischief Under $5,000

– Theft Under $5,000

– Resist Peace Officer

– Fail to Comply with Release Order x2 and

– Being Intoxicated n a Public Place

The accused was held in custody on May 15th, 2025, to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia for a bail hearing.