Muskoka Conservancy Thanks Volunteers & Supporters Of Annual Plant Sale

Muskoka Conservancy hosted its annual Native Plant sale on Saturday May 10th in Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, and Huntsville.

A huge thank you goes out to all the volunteers who helped prep and organize the plant sale! On May 9th Staff and volunteers received the native plants from their suppliers and were able to organize plants according to individuals’ orders and their preferred pickup locations.

“It was amazing to have so many volunteers help out, by organizing plant orders and ensuring customers would be satisfied with their purchases!” Cameron McGee, Summer Conservation Technician.

Also, thank you to those who purchased through the sale. In diversifying their gardens with dozens of options including native grasses, ferns, shrubs, flowers and trees they provide many benefits to the environment such as providing a healthy habitat and food sources for local wildlife. Those looking to purchase native plants were able to pre- order their selection through the Muskoka Conservancy website beginning in March.

Muskoka Conservancy is dedicated to protecting and conserving nature in Muskoka. All proceeds from this event will be used to further protect Muskoka’s beautiful wildlife and ecosystems. By assisting in making native plants more accessible to the public, Muskoka Conservancy hopes that the use of native plants in gardens will increase.