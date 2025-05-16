OPP Find Impaired Driving On Highway 69 In Carling Township

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with multiple charges including impaired driving.

On May 10, 2025, at approximately 9:00 p.m. the West Parry Sound OPP received a traffic complaint regarding an erratic driver on Highway 69 in Carling Township. Officers were able to locate and stop the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, Kaeden Meston, 25 years-of-age of Bengough Saskatchewan was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80plus)

Driving motor vehicle with cannabis readily available

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on June 19, 2025. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.