Record-Breaking McHappy Day For Midland And Elmvale McDonald’s

On Thursday, May 8th, 2025, local McDonald’s restaurants in Midland and Elmvale celebrated McHappy Day, where a portion of proceeds were donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities and the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation. In total, the three local restaurants, including the Midland Walmart location, raised $50,000 to be split equally between the two organizations.

This represents the largest donation from local McHappy Day proceeds, and the $25,000 allocated to the GBGH Foundation will be invested in a new ultrasound machine for GBGH.

“We are truly overwhelmed by the incredible support shown during this year’s McHappy Day,” says Carol Cruden, who owns the local McDonald’s franchises with her husband Mark. “Our amazing staff lead the charge with passion and energy, our volunteers dedicate countless hours at the restaurants, and our community continues to show up in such a big way. Thanks to everyone’s efforts, we were able to raise $50,000 for two very important causes — and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

The community rallied around this year’s event, with dozens of volunteers coming out from GBGH, Midland, Penetanguishene & Springwater fire departments, Southern Georgian Bay OPP, and local municipalities.

“McHappy Day this year was a truly heartwarming display of generosity within our community,” said Nicole Kraftscik, CEO of the GBGH Foundation. “Mark and Carol’s incredible passion and kindness continue to inspire others to give back, and we are deeply thankful to the Cruden family for their meaningful support of our hospital.”

Carol & Mark Cruden first partnered with the GBGH Foundation in 2018 for McHappy Day. With this year’s donation, they have raised $116,500 for GBGH, helping to build a children’s play area in the ED at GBGH, investing in the purchase of items for the hospital’s Birthing Unit, and helping to bring an MRI machine to GBGH.