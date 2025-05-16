South River Resident Charged After Exposing Himself To Children Back In October

Almaguin Highlands Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrest one person after reports of individual exposing himself to youth.

On Monday, October 28, 2024, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Almaguin Highlands OPP responded to a complaint of an individual exposing themself to children as they were walking home from school.

Through investigation, the individual was identified and arrested.

As a result, Norman Hopcraft, 63 years-of-age of South River was charged with:

Nudity and indecent exposure

Indecent act

Indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Sundridge.

Anyone with information regarding similar incidents are asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.