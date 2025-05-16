Building A New Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) is thrilled that the Government of Ontario is supporting a new hospital in Orillia and providing OSMH with a capital planning grant in the 2025 Budget. This investment will pave way for the development of a brand new hospital to serve Orillia and the surrounding region for years to come.

“This is an incredible milestone in building a new, modern hospital for the people of Orillia and surrounding areas. We are grateful that the Government of Ontario included a planning grant for Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital in this year’s budget,” said Carmine Stumpo, President and CEO of Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

“We look forward to the next steps in planning as we continue to transform care for the communities we serve.”

The planning grant of $3 million announced by the government will facilitate the next phase of planning to build a new hospital with more bedded and care capacity for patients. A new acute care hospital will increase critical care resources, the number of ICU beds and inpatient beds, and allow us to provide more services to the women and children of our communities.

“This planning grant is a pivotal moment that brings us closer to the larger, modern hospital our community urgently needs. As Orillia and the surrounding region continue to grow, it’s essential that our health care infrastructure grows with it,” said Lawrence Pietras Chair of the OSMH Board of Directors.

“Most importantly, this new hospital will ensure that we can continue delivering high-quality care to patients for generations.”

“I am proud to be part of a government that continues to invest in the health and well-being of our communities. Today’s announcement is a huge win for Orillia and the surrounding area and a testament to what we can achieve together,” said Jill Dunlop MPP for Simcoe North. “This capital planning grant is the first big step toward the new hospital our growing community needs and deserves. I want to thank the incredible team at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, and everyone who has supported this vital project along the way.”

Today’s planning grant is the first step of a long journey. OSMH extends sincere thanks to the many local leaders, community partners, health care workers, donors, and residents who have championed the hospital’s redevelopment and helped make this a reality. OSMH will be providing many opportunities for members of the communities to learn more about this project and provide input to shape the plans as the planning process moves forward.