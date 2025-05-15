Bracebridge Library Celebrates ‘Exciting And Meaningful’ Year

Even though the library was closed from Saturday, July 6 until Tuesday, October 8 while staff transitioned from the Carnegie Library to the new facility inside the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre, more than 45,000 patrons visited, and membership surpassed 12,000 by the end of 2024.

Visits and membership were at 20,000 and just under 11,000, respectively, in 2023.

Crystal Bergstrome, Library CEO and Chief Librarian, says it was an “exciting and meaningful” year for the library.

“After years of planning, advocating, and a whole lot of heavy lifting, we officially opened the doors to the new Coulson Family Bracebridge Library in October. It’s hard to put into words what it felt like to finally welcome our community into this beautiful new space. From the very first day, the energy was electric and the response from the public has been incredible.”

The new facility is nearly triple the size of the old building, which helped programming to grow by 8 percent and attendance to rise by 15 percent. Also, with a larger building, that meant our collection needed to grow. Last year, 48,033 items were added, which is a 49 percent increase from 2023.

“Thank you to everyone who supported us through the transition, especially those who helped move nearly half our collection by borrowing it for the summer,” says Bergstrome. “Your patience, encouragement, and excitement carried us through every challenge and helped us adjust to life in our new space.”

The library’s 2024 Annual Report was presented to Bracebridge council on Tuesday, May 6. It can be found on the town’s website.