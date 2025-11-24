Two Charged In Connection With South Mary Lake Road Dirt Bike Accident

On October 20. 2025 at approximately 5:18 p.m., police were called to attend a Motor Vehicle Collision on South Mary Lake Road in the area of Macks Road. The information was that a 20 year old operator had been ejected from his dirt bike and sustained serious injuries.

The injured motorcycle operator was transported via ORNGE to a Toronto Trauma centre for his injuries.

During the investigation, police determined two Port Sydney men interfered in the incident/investigation. As a result, the following persons have been charged:

George Seward, 19 years old of Port Sydney ON has been charged with,

· Obstruct Peace Officer

William Vanderhorn, 20 years old of Huntsville ON has been charged with.

· Obstruct Peace Officer

The investigation of this collision is continuing and the Huntsville OPP are interested in hearing from anyone who may have further information about the collision to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.huntsville@opp.ca.