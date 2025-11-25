The Maple Blues Revue Tour 2026 Coming To Huntsville

The Maple Blues Band is bringing back their Maple Blues Revue show with a touring agenda through 2026 into 2027. The high energy show will be constructed around their instrumental music taken from the Let`s Go and Intrumentalz recordings augmented by dynamic vocal performances by world class vocalists Jay Douglas, Samantha Martin and Suzie Vinnick

The Maple Blues Revue is an expansion of The Maple Blues Band’s role that provided the musical landscape for The Maple Blues Awards in Toronto from 1999 until their departure in 2023 in pursuit of a new chapter as a touring and recording act. A version of MBR touring in the early 2000’s featured vocalists Chuck Jackson, Dawn Tyler Watson and the late John Mays. Their Live At Twisted Pines recording on Preservation Records documented this period of the groups history. The last revue show of that version took place at Aurora Winter Blues Festival in 2016.

The Maple Blues Band continued with their instrumental shows performing at festivals and theatres. The four track EP, Instramentalz and the full length Cordova Bay Records release Let`s Go demonstrated a strong force of composition that resulted in high energy original instrumental music.

It`s a new era and a new approach to touring for The Maple Blues Band`s Maple Blues Revue. This time around the fluctuating vocal features will be gleaned from a long list of musical friends and colleagues developed over their 26 years as an all star super group. The 2026-27 segment features vocalists, Jay Douglas, Samantha Martin and Suzie Vinnick

Current Tour Dates/More shows to be added

Feb.14/26-Capitol Theatre, North Bay ON

Feb.20/26-National Arts Centre, Ottawa ON

Feb.22/26-Algonquin Theatre, Huntsville ON

Mar.6/26-The Westdale Theatre, Hamilton ON

(Quisha Wint, Jay Douglas)

Mar.28/26-Market Hall Performing Arts Centre, Peterborough ON

Sept.26/26-New Roads Centre, Newmarket ON

Oct.3/26-Thunder Bay Community Auditorium, Thunder Bay ON

Oct.23/26-Oakville Centre for The Performing Arts, Oakville ON

Feb.6/27-The Imperial Theatre, Sarnia, ON

Feb.12/27-River Run Centre, Guelph ON