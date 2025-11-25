Canadian Songwriter Zachary Lucky Returns To Muskoka For Exclusive Fall Performance

Acclaimed Canadian folk and country songwriter Zachary Lucky will make his long-awaited return to Muskoka this fall for one exclusive performance at the Muskoka Place Gallery in Port Carling on November 29, 2025. This intimate show marks Lucky’s only appearance in the region this season.

Fresh off a run of tour dates across Europe and Japan, Lucky brings his celebrated lonesome folk and country sound back to the heart of Muskoka. Known for his warm baritone voice, evocative songwriting, and deep-rooted storytelling, he continues to captivate audiences around the world.

Lucky’s latest album, The Wind (released November 1, 2024), has already surpassed half a million streams and earned international critical acclaim. Publications like KLOF Magazine praised it as “up there with the best, alongside Guy Clark, Tom Rush, and Townes Van Zandt,” while Great Dark Wonder wrote that the album “deepens Lucky’s growing reputation as a laureate poet of the rootless and restless.” Bandcamp featured The Wind in its Best of November list, celebrating Lucky’s “patient country-folk tunes about the irresistible lure and aching solitude of life on the road.”

A seasoned touring artist, Lucky has performed extensively throughout Canada, completed multiple European tours, played dates in Japan, and embarked on a 35-show tour across the United States. His music—often compared to Gordon Lightfoot and Kris Kristofferson—reflects a lineage of Canadian roots tradition, including the legacy of his grandfather, Canadian country pioneer Smilin’ Johnnie Lucky.

With more than 15 years of touring and a reputation as one of Canada’s hardest-working independent songwriters, Zachary Lucky has firmly established himself as a leading voice in contemporary Canadian roots music.

Event Details:

Date: November 29, 2025

Location: Muskoka Place Gallery, Port Carling

Artist: Zachary Lucky – Lonesome Folk & Country