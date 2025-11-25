Toronto Senior Charged After Claiming $1M Group Lottery Ticket For Themself

An individual has been charged in connection with a fraud and theft investigation.

On Wednesday, July 2, 2025, an individual claimed a $1 million Lotto Max Free Play ticket with Encore as a sole claimant and received payment from Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG). The OLG Forensic Investigation Unit received and reviewed claims suggesting the winnings may have resulted from a group play arrangement. The case was referred to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Investigation and Enforcement Bureau (IEB), attached to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

In September 2025, officers from the OPP IEB, with support from the OLG, launched an investigation which confirmed that the ticket was part of a group arrangement. The winnings should have been shared among three individuals, not a single person.

On Wednesday, November 19, 2025, Alex Parucha, 70 years old of Toronto, was arrested and charged with the following:

· Theft Over $5,000

· Fraud Over $5,000

· Possession of property obtained by crime, s. 354CC (1)(a)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.