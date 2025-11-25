Spotlight Awaits: Auditions Open For Muskoka’s Got Talent 2026

Get ready, Muskoka – the stage is calling. Contestant registration and virtual auditions for Muskoka’s Got Talent open November 27, 2025. The event, formerly called Huntsville’s Got Talent, invites performers from across the region to take their shot at the spotlight. Musicians, dancers, comedians, poets, and performers of all kinds – and all ages – are encouraged to register for their chance to compete in the community talent showcase.

The Top 10 Finalists will perform live at the Algonquin Theatre in Huntsville, Ontario, on

Saturday, February 28, 2026. First Prize is $1,500, Second Prize is $1,000, and Third

Prize is $500.

“This is your moment. We offer a welcoming, supportive space where people of all ages

and abilities can share their talent in front of a community that really cheers each other

on,” says Jennifer Jerrett, event coordinator and Community Engagement Specialist for

Community Living Huntsville. “We celebrate everything from music and dance to

comedy, poetry, and other unique acts. And if auditions feel a little intimidating, we’ve

got helpful tips and guidance on our website to make it easier. We can’t wait to see what

you bring to the show.”

In addition to bigger prizes, this year’s event will also include a live People’s Choice

vote and a surprise judge hidden in the audience.

Audience tickets for the 2026 show are on sale now, too, giving everyone the chance to

cheer on their family, friends, and neighbours.

Proceeds from the event will support Community Living Huntsville and the not-for-profit

organization’s affordable housing initiatives for people with developmental disabilities

and the families who access its services.

Full details on how to register, audition, and purchase show tickets are available online

at MuskokasGotTalent.com. Deadline for contestant registration and auditions is

January 23, 2026, at midnight.

Muskoka’s Got Talent, formerly called Huntsville’s Got Talent, is a nonprofit competition

that brings community together to celebrate local talent and raise funds for charity.

Funds raised support Community Living Huntsville. Find more information

at www.MuskokasGotTalent.com.