2026 Budget And Business Plan Officially Adopted For Bracebridge

Today, the Mayor’s 2026 Budget and Business Plan was officially adopted, marking an important step forward for a growing community focused on strategic investments, fiscal sustainability, and keeping services strong. Although the 2026 budget was developed under Ontario’s Strong Mayor framework, Mayor Maloney directly engaged with Council all year to shape the major building blocks of the plan. This collaborative approach has resulted in a practical, community-focused budget that protects essential services, looks after the Town’s assets, and puts taxpayer dollars to work responsibly.

This year’s budget includes a 4.9% tax rate increase, a figure that represents disciplined financial planning in the face of rising costs, inflationary pressures, and the full operational integration of the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre, the largest municipal asset in the Town’s history.

Since COVID-19, Bracebridge has maintained an average annual tax rate increase of 3.7%, only slightly above the provincial average inflation rate of 3%. This demonstrates the Town’s ability to absorb major economic shocks and make considerable investments, while continuing to prioritize affordability and reliable service delivery.

The 2026 Budget and Business Plan keeps service levels strong and moves key community priorities forward. Highlights include:

Downtown revitalization efforts, including funding to modernize and restore the historic Carnegie Building (former library), and facilitating the redevelopment of the former Memorial Arena site;

Major infrastructure investments, with important road, bridge, and storm sewer upgrades planned across the community; and

Continued contributions to reserves to help the Town meets its local share commitment towards the future construction of a new hospital.

These investments will help ensure Bracebridge residents continue to have access to dependable services, improved public spaces, and the infrastructure needed to support both current and future growth.

“During this term of Council, the Town has made a generational investment of nearly $100 million, positioning Bracebridge extremely well for the future. The 2026 budget continues our responsible, phased approach to funding major projects, maintaining affordability, and ensuring we remain on a sustainable path. This budget is about striking the right balance between affordability and performance to ensure Bracebridge can continue delivering the reliable services and strong infrastructure our community depends on.”

– Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge