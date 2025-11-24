The Winter Driving Tips Every Canadian Should Know

By: Carl Nadeau, Michelin Driving Expert and Former Race Car Driver

As temperatures drop and Canadians hit the road ahead of the holiday season, staying alert and prepared behind the wheel is key. In Muskoka and across much of Ontario, winter brings a mix of unpredictable conditions, from sudden snow squalls to icy backroads and lower visibility. For drivers, that means adjusting their habits and preparing their vehicles for whatever the season has in store.

Whether you’re heading to work, visiting family, or making a weekend trip up north, a few simple precautions can make all the difference in your journey. Here are five tips to help you stay confident and in control behind the wheel this season.

Slow down and give yourself extra travel time

It may sound obvious, but it’s worth repeating. Winter roads can be unpredictable, and sudden snow squalls or icy patches can appear without warning. Giving yourself extra time means you can drive at a pace that allows you to react safely to changing conditions. It also reduces stress behind the wheel, letting you stay calm if the unexpected happens.

Clear snow and ice from your vehicle

You’d be surprised at how many people don’t take this seriously, but visibility is everything in the winter. Before heading out, remove snow and ice from all windows, mirrors, headlights, and taillights. Don’t forget the roof either, since snow can slide down onto your windshield or onto cars behind you. A quality snow brush and ice scraper will make snow removal easy, but it’s also important to make sure to switch to windshield wipers and washer fluid that are designed to work in freezing conditions as well.

Once you’ve removed the snow and ice, wait for the windshield to fully defog before starting your trip so you have a clear view in all directions. Even small patches of ice or snow still on your windshield can make it hard to see properly, and that limited visibility can increase the risk of accidents.

Brake earlier than you think you need to, and stay calm if you hit ice

Those shiny, icy spots you see near intersections? They’re not your imagination. Constant stopping and starting polishes the ice, and even with salt, it can stay slick for several car lengths before the stop line. So, when you’re approaching a stop, ease off the gas and start braking sooner and more gently – your bumper will thank you. And if you do start to slide at a stop sign or a red light, keep your wheels straight, stay on the brakes, and avoid sudden moves. Look where you want to go, and your hands (and the car) will follow.

Have the right tires for the season

When it comes to winter driving, your tires are your connection to the road. Winter tires are designed to perform in a range of extreme conditions, whether wet, snowy, slushy, or icy, helping you maintain control when it matters most. Michelin has tested and developed winter tires for every type of driver and vehicle to help provide the right fit, performance, and safety, giving Canadians confidence on the road in any condition. To find the right tire for you, visit michelin.ca to see the range of winter tires available for your make and model.

Drive with care

Winter driving isn’t the time for aggressive maneuvers. Keep both hands on the steering wheel in the 9 and 3 positions at all times, and make gentle, deliberate movements. Avoid sudden lane changes in slushy conditions, as these can cause you to lose traction. If you need to change lanes or make turns, do it gradually and with plenty of space. Smooth acceleration, braking, and steering help your tires maintain contact with the road and keep you in control.

No matter where the road takes you this winter, a little preparation and patience go a long way. With the right mindset – and the right tires – you can drive with confidence through whatever Mother Nature sends your way.

*This Article Is Sponsored By Michelin