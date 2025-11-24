New Fire Chief For Lake Of Bays

Following a recruitment process that brought strong interest from across the fire service sector, the Township of Lake of Bays has appointed Jeremy Alldred-Hughes as Director of Emergency Services and Fire Chief, effective November 24, 2025.

Alldred‑Hughes brings more than 15 years of fire service experience across multiple municipalities, including serving as a Fire Chief and Interim Community Emergency Management Coordinator (CEMC). He began his career as a firefighter in Lake of Bays and has since built a portfolio in leadership development, firefighter training, emergency management, incident command, fire investigation, and public education.

“Chief Alldred‑Hughes brings the senior leadership experience we need, while knowing our department first-hand,” said Chief Administrative Officer Geoff Carleton. “He started his career as a volunteer firefighter at Station 3 in Hillside and went on to lead at the highest levels in other areas. Now he returns home with both fire chief expertise and strong local roots, positioning him as the clear choice to lead a made‑in‑Lake of Bays operation.”

Earlier this year, the Township announced Council’s decision to conclude the shared fire service agreement with the Town of Huntsville, beginning an 18‑month transition toward independent departments. Moving forward, the Township will prepare for independence, with the new department taking shape before the current agreement concludes in early 2027. Emergency response remains unchanged, with the new administration working collaboratively with the Town of Huntsville and current Fire Chief Monahan to ensure a seamless transition.

“We thank Fire Chief Monahan for his leadership, expertise and continued guidance. The commitment and collaboration shown by Chief Monahan and the Town of Huntsville has been exemplary and we look forward to carrying this spirit of mutual support throughout the transition,” said Chief Administrative Officer Geoff Carleton.