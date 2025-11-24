Mandatory Masking Imposed At Hospitals In Muskoka

As respiratory illness season takes hold and cold and flu activity increases in the community, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) has reinstated mandatory masking requirements in the hospitals.

Effective November 24, everyone must wear a surgical mask over their nose and mouth throughout the hospital.

Masking is an important measure to protect patients and staff, maintain safe hospital operations, and reduce the risk of becoming ill. Other infection and prevention control measures like hand washing and proper self-screening for symptoms of illness and staying home when unwell also help to limit the spread of respiratory viruses.

Surgical masks are available at entrances to the hospitals and in various clinical areas.

Masking changes follow a respiratory outbreak on North Wing at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) Site, declared by MAHC in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit on Friday, November 21.

Due to the outbreak, general visitors are not permitted on North Wing, and visitation is limited to one essential caregiver only. Essential caregivers are to wear a surgical mask and other appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as identified by the care team.

Testing of patients and staff continues to occur as part of outbreak management protocols, and enhanced cleaning practices are underway to limit spread.