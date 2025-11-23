Imitation Firearm And Homemade Electrical Weapon Seized During Arrest In Penetanguishene

A 46-year-old Penetanguishene resident is facing multiple charges following an arrest in which weapons were discovered concealed in their clothing.

On November 22, 2025, at approximately 9:30 p.m., members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance at a residence on Gignac Drive in the Town of Penetanguishene. As officers arrived, two individuals involved in the disturbance exited the residence and began fighting on the roadway. One male fled on foot, while officers made contact with the other individual.

During the interaction, officers had grounds to believe that person was in possession of weapons. The suspect resisted arrest but was successfully handcuffed. A subsequent search revealed a Glock-style handgun and a homemade electrical weapon concealed in their clothing. The suspect was transported to the detachment, where it was discovered they were bound by an Undertaking with conditions not to possess weapons. Further examination confirmed the firearm was a pellet gun, despite its resemblance to a real handgun.

As a result of the investigation, Gerry Dean, 46, of Penetanguishene, faces the following charges under the Criminal Code:

Possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Carrying a concealed prohibited device or ammunition

Carrying a concealed weapon

Carrying a firearm, weapon, prohibited device, or ammunition in a careless manner

Resist peace officer

Failure to comply with an undertaking (×2)

The accused was held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 23, 2025.

File – E251580128