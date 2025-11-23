Lighthouse Invites Community To Make A Life-Changing Impact This Giving Tuesday

As communities across the nation come together for Giving Tuesday on December 2, The

Lighthouse is calling on supporters, partners, and neighbours to help bring safety, stability, and hope to adults and youth experiencing homelessness.

For more than 30 years, The Lighthouse has provided life-saving services including emergency shelter, warm meals, supportive case management, job-readiness programmes and pathways to permanent housing for people facing housing insecurity. With demand for services continuing to rise, this Giving Tuesday represents a vital opportunity to meet urgent needs.

“This year’s Giving Tuesday is more than a day of giving. It is a chance for our community to stand together and ensure no one is left out in the cold,” said Meagan Bianco, Development Director of The Lighthouse. “Every contribution, no matter the size, directly supports individuals who are working tirelessly to rebuild their lives.”

How the Community Can Help

On Giving Tuesday, The Lighthouse is encouraging supporters to participate by:

Making a tax-deductible donation: Your gift can provide a warm bed, a hot meal and access

to essential services for someone in need.

Becoming a monthly supporter: Sustained giving ensures long-term stability for shelter

programmes.

Sharing our mission: Share our social media posts and use word-of-mouth to help raise

awareness and inspire others to give.

Your Impact Last year, contributions from Giving Tuesday helped The Lighthouse provide:

● 20,410 total nights of shelter

● 122,381 meals served

● 81 individuals placed into stable housing

This year, the shelter hopes to raise $20,000 to expand emergency services, strengthen

housing programmes and ensure no one is turned away during the coldest months.

“We are deeply grateful for the generosity of our community,” said Meagan Bianco. “Together, we can make a meaningful difference, one person, one night of shelter, one new beginning at a time.”