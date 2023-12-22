Two Charged In Connection With November Stabbing In Orillia

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged two individuals in relation a stabbing at an Orillia residence.

On November 17, 2023, at approximately 3:30 a.m., Orillia OPP officers and Georgian Ambulance paramedics responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence on Barrie Road in the City of Orillia. Officers located an injured person inside their residence and was transported the local hospital with serious injuries.



The Orillia Detachment and the OPP Community Mobilization Unit executed two arrest warrants at two locations. The accused were located during the execution of the warrants.

On December 19, 2023, David Shirk, 37-year-old of Ramara, was arrested and charged with:

· Assault

· Assault with a weapon

· Assault causing bodily harm

· Robbery and wounding

· Fail to comply with probation order

On December 20, 2023, Ashlee Rusby, 29-year-old of Orillia, was arrested and charged with:

· Assault

· Assault with a weapon

· Assault causing bodily harm

· Robbery and wounding

· Failure to comply with release order x2

Both accused remain in custody and are being held pending a bail hearing.