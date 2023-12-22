Township Of Tiny Installs Accessible Water Fill Stations With Ontario Trillium Foundation Grant

The Township of Tiny has installed accessible water fill stations at popular municipal parks and facilities by utilizing a capital grant of $113,700 from the Ontario Trillium Fund (OTF). This investment allowed the township to install water fill stations at the following locations:
- Balm Beach – 18 Tiny Beaches Road North
- Bernie LeClair Trail Head – 99 Balm Beach Road East
- Bluewater Beach – 70 Nicole Boulevard
- Jackson Park – 1 Marina Road
- Lafontaine Beach – 775 Rue Lafontaine Road West
- Lafontaine Park – 342 Rue Lafontaine Road West
- Perkinsfield Park – 43 Country Road 6 South
- Tiny Township Community Centre – 91 Concession 8 East
- Toanche Park – 771 Champlain Road
- Woodland Beach – 2020 Tiny Beaches Road South
- Wyebridge Park – 8340 Highway 93
- Wyevale Park – 8340 Highway 93
The water fill stations provide access to free, potable water in public spaces and promote health and wellness in our community. Three Ultraviolet (UV) water purification systems were also installed at three of the most popular locations.
“We are thrilled to have received this grant that emphasizes the importance of sustainable and healthy lifestyles in our region,” said Mayor David Evans. “On behalf of the Township of Tiny, I want to thank the Ontario Trillium Fund for their commitment to our community, and for making this project a reality”.
For more information about the water fill station project, please visit www.tiny.ca/waterstations