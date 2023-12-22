OPP Find Fake Plates And Drugs In Orillia

On December 20th, 2023, at approximately 2:25 p.m., officers of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to investigate a possible theft in progress at a local Orillia business on Monarch Drive. Reports revealed that three suspects were filling a shopping cart with electronic devices. These same suspects have been observed by staff in the past using distraction techniques in order to complete thefts.

Around the same time that officers arrived at the business, the three suspects in question elected to not take the cart of items out of the business but rather leave the premises. Officers then spoke to the suspects and commenced an investigation. As a result, the suspects were eventually identified along with the vehicle being used in the commission of the offence. Officers discovered that the license plates displayed on the vehicle were in fact constructed out of cardboard, highlighting the arts & craft skills utilized to try and avoid detection. The plate numbers adorning the cardboard, while not registered to the vehicle on scene, were a match for the same make, model and color vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

Two fake “Ontario License plates”

Suspected methamphetamine 0.7 grams

Suspected cocaine 0.7 grams

Lovepreet Singh, 33-year-old of Barrie, has been charged with:

Failure to comply with release

Obstruct Peace Officer x2

The accused was held in police custody pending a bail hearing.

Rajwinder Mmangat, 37-year-old of Brampton, has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule 1 substance – heroin

Possession of a schedule 1 substance – methamphetamine

Obstruct Peace Officer

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia to answer to the charges at a later date in February 2024.

Prabhpreet Singh, 28-year-old of Brampton, has been charged with:

Obstruct Peace Officer x2

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in February 2024.