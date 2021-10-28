Two Adults Charged After Gun Investigation In Dysart et al Township

Haliburton Highlands OPP say they have charged two adults in relation to an assault and firearms related investigation.
On Tuesday October 26, 2021 at 3:35 p.m., police received a report of a male and a female involved in a dispute in the downtown Haliburton area.
It was reported that the involved male was in possession of a firearm at the time of the incident.
Police said they attended the area and located all of the parties involved. A firearm was also recovered by police. As a result of police investigation an adult male has been charged with the following offences:
– Pointing a firearm
– Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
– Unauthorized possession of a firearm
– Failure to comply with release order
– Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, 2 counts
– Assault
– Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose
– Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
A second male was also charged with the following offences:
– Failure to comply with release order, 2 counts
Both accused parties were held in custody for the purposes of a bail hearing. The identities of the accused are not being released in an effort to protect the identities of the victims.