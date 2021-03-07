Structure And Two Vehicles Destroyed By Fire On Buck Lake Landing Road

More to this story we first told you about.

On Saturday March 6, 2021 at 4:26 p.m., the Huntsville/Lake Of Bays Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Buck Lake Landing Road near Crystal Falls.

The building housed a wood furnace and was used to store wood. There were two vehicles parked in the structure both a total loss.

At the height of the fire, six trucks were on scene for about four hours and damaged is estimated at $150,000. The furnace is being looked at as a cause according to the fire department.

There were no injuries reported.