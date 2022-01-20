Truck Carrying Mangoes In The Ditch On Hwy 11, Driver Charged With Impaired

On Tuesday January 18, 2022 at 8:15 p.m., Almaguin Highlands OPP received a call for a tractor trailer carrying mangoes in the centre median on Highway 11, Strong Township.

There were no injuries.

After speaking with the driver, the officer concluded alcohol had been consumed.

The officer demanded the driver provide a breath sample into the Approved Screening Device (ADS).

The driver refused to comply with the officer’s demand.

As a result of the investigation, Raymond Campbell, 55 years-of-age, of Calgary Alberta, has been charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Litter Highway

Careless Driving

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The tractor trailer was impounded for seven days and the driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

The accused was released from police custody and jad a future court date.