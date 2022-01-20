Male Wanted On A Canada Wide Warrant Could Be In Collingwood

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of Day Parole.

Abdullah Waseem is described as a South Asian male, 23 years of age, 5’10” (178 cm), 161 lbs (73 kgs) with black hair and brown eyes.

Waseem is currently serving a 2 year, 2 month, 1 day sentence for Use Imitation Firearm while Committing; Armed Robbery; Robbery x3, Theft of Motor Vehicle x2; and Theft Over $5000.

The offender is known to frequent the Kingston, Toronto, Windsor, Collingwood area’s of Ontario.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.