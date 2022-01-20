Cold Temperatures With Brisk Winds Will lead To Wind Chill Values Near Minus 35

A prolonged period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Extreme cold warning continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County,

Hazard:

Wind chill values near minus 35.

Minimum temperatures between minus 22 and minus 27 degrees Celsius.

When:

This morning and again tonight into Friday morning.

Remarks:

Cold temperatures in combination with brisk northwest winds will lead to wind chill values near minus 35. Wind chill values are expected to moderate through the day today but may drop to near minus 35 tonight into Friday morning once again.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Watch for colour changes on fingers and toes, pain, numbness, a tingling sensation, or swelling. If present, move indoors and begin warming.