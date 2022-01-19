No Charges Laid Against Officer In April 2021 Skate Park Incident

Muskoka411 has learned that Peel Regional Police have completed their investigation into an April 2021 Gravenhurst skate park incident and determined that no criminal charges are warranted.

On April 19, 2021, the OPP became aware of a video on social media, showing an interaction in Gravenhurst involving a member of the Bracebridge OPP and a young person at the skate park. The Commissioner of the OPP requested that Peel Regional Police investigate the incident. OPP media relations officer Gosia Puzio said Peel Regional Police will not be laying charges and the Bracebridge OPP officer has returned to regular duty.

The OPP Professional Standards Unit is currently reviewing the findings of the Peel Police investigation to determine if charges are warranted under the Police Services Act, which sets out the standards and expected behaviour for police officers.

Police have not released the name of the officer.

This is a developing story and more details will be released as they become available.