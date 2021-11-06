Truck And Trailer With Over $90,000 Of Condoms Stolen: OPP

On November 5, 2021, at 5:30 a.m., the Oxford OPP received a theft report from an address on Road 68, Zorra Township.

Investigation determined that the property was accessed by damaging a fence. Unknown suspect(s) proceeded to damage several vehicles that were parked on site.

A 2018 white Freight CAS truck, with Nova Scotia licence plate PR45449 and a white 2019 VANR VXP trailer, with Ontario licence plate R4621L, loaded with over $90,000 worth of Skyn brand condoms and accessories were stolen.

Surveillance is being reviewed and police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.