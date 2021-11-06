Boathouse Destroyed By Fire On Rankin Island

On Saturday November 6, 2021 just after 11 a.m., all three Gravenhurst first department stations responded to boathouse fire on Rankin Island.

Crews gathered at Campbell’s Landing on Muskoka Road 169 to head to the fire.

The incident commander has advised the main structure has collapsed, the boathouse is a complete loss and crews are fighting exposure fires. Residents told Muskoka411 they could see smoke from a far distance.

Firefighters from Muskoka Lakes and Bracebridge also attended for mutual aid to assist with fire operations.

There were no injuries reported at the time of this report. Muskoka Paramedics were on scene for the incident standby. It has been reported that the fire started in an electrical box.

There is no word on a damage estimate, but property in the boathouse including boats are also destroyed.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.