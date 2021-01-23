Travelling On Ice Surfaces This Weekend – Is It Worth The Risk

Southern Georgian Bay OPP would like to remind all ice surface users that after the multiple tragic events on area ice surfaces last weekend, be aware of ice conditions in your area and if you don’t know don’t go. The lack of consistent cold temperatures this winter along with record high water levels creating unusual water currents that have resulted in poor ice conditions on area waterways and in a number of locations.

Emergency services advise that if you do break through on area ice surfaces – self rescue will likely be your only option as current treacherous ice conditions may limit the ability of emergency responders to locate you and attempt a rescue.

If you are travelling out on ice surfaces in the North Simcoe / Georgian Bay area please be mindful of the following – “is it worth the risk?” and if you do require emergency services then “we’re all in this together!”

Please view the following link for overview of the ice / water off Midland Point provided by OPP Aviation Services January 21, 2021 https://twitter.com/OPP_CR/status/1352707879875309572

Snowmobile operators are advised to check trail conditions prior to heading out and the following internet websites can provide an insight into those conditions and whether the trails are open or still closed; Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs, Mid Ontario Snowmobile Clubs and fishing enthusiasts may wish to view the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters (OFAH) website www.ofah.org/covid19/faq