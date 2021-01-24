OPP Charge Orillia Male With Criminal Harassment

The OPP in Orillia have arrested and charged a male with criminal harassment and weapons offences.

OPP say on January 21, 2021, at 5:00 p.m., while attending to an unrelated occurrence on Fittons Road, officers observed a male who was wanted in regards to an ongoing harassment investigation. Officers conducted a traffic stop, arrested the male and a further investigation led to the discovery and seizure of a prohibited edged weapon.

35-year-old Richard Todish from Orillia, has been charged with criminal harassment, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order and occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon

The accused was held for a bail hearing.