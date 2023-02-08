Traffic Stop In Oro-Medonte Leads To Drug Charges For Two People

The Orillia OPP have arrested two individuals following a traffic stop in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

On February 6, 2023, at 12 p.m., an OPP officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop for a Highway Traffic Act violation on Highway 400. The Driver was arrested for Drive Motor vehicle- perform stunt. Police located cannabis accessible to the driver. Both occupants were arrested. Police further located a large quantity of fentanyl in the occupant’s possession, seizing over 250 grams.

As a result, Police have charged the following individuals:

Jesse Borden, age 26, of Scarborough, with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance, for the Purposes of Trafficking- opioid (other than Heroin)

Possession of Proceeds of Crime- Under $5000

Drive Motor vehicle- perform stunt- excessive speed

The accused was held for a bail hearing on February 7, 2023 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, Ontario.

Devonte Kelsie-Commeau, age 24, of Toronto, with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance, for the Purposes of Trafficking- opioid (other than Heroin)

Possession of Proceeds of Crime- Under $5000

The accused was held for a bail hearing