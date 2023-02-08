Tim Hortons Apple Fritter Cereal Now Available At Select Grocery Stores

Post Foods Canada has partnered with Tim Hortons for a new twist on an iconic Canadian treat: Post Tim Hortons Apple Fritter Flavored Cereal is available now at select grocery stores across Canada.

“We know how much Canadians love Tim Hortons Apple Fritters, which is why we’re so excited to bring the classic flavour of this incredible donut to cereal bowls across the country,” said Mazen Sous, Senior Director of Marketing, Post Foods Canada. “It’s crunchy and you can taste the notes of apple and cinnamon. It makes for an amazing part of your breakfast, or a perfect snack at any time of the day.”

Post Tim Hortons Apple Fritter Flavoured Cereal – which is naturally flavoured – is Post Foods Canada’s latest collaboration with Tim Hortons, which also includes Post Timbits Cereal (in both Birthday Cake and Chocolate Glazed flavours), introduced in 2021.

“We’re thrilled to give Canadians a new way to enjoy the taste of one of Canada’s favourite donuts, now in cereal form,” said Sourabh Malik, Vice President of Consumer Packaged Goods at Tim Hortons. “Not only does this cereal taste like an Apple Fritter, but it comes in the Tim Hortons Apple Fritter shape, too!”