Traffic Signals At Centre And Hanes Active July 28, 2022

Residents are advised that traffic signals are installed and will be active at Centre Street and Hanes Avenue as of Thursday, July 28, 2022. Improvements include traffic signals, addition of turning lanes and upgrades to infrastructure to assist with safety and the flow of traffic.

Over the past five years, traffic studies have confirmed that traffic in this intersection will continue to increase with new development and, therefore, have an impact on traffic safety and flow. The recent upgrades and signals are part of a plan to improve traffic and pedestrian safety in and around this intersection.