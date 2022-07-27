A&W Canada Announces 14th Annual Burgers To Beat MS Day

The 14th annual Burgers to Beat MS Day proudly returns to an in-person event at A&W restaurant locations across Canada after two years of contactless support and fundraising! On Thursday, August 18, 2022 A&W will donate $2 from every Teen Burger® sold via dine-in, take-out, drive-thru and third-party delivery partners across Canada to support Canadians living with multiple sclerosis (MS). Sold via dine- in, take-out, drive-thru and third-party delivery partners across Canada to support Canadians living with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Starting today, Canadians can get involved by donating online at BurgersToBeatMS.ca or rounding up their purchase made at any A&W restaurant to the nearest dollar in the lead up to Burgers to Beat MS Day.

Dedicated champion of six years, Christine Sinclair joins A&W Canada and the MS Society of Canada in honour of her mother, Sandra, who lived with MS, making Burgers to Beat MS Day an important initiative for Christine to take part in and is why the cause is very close to her heart.

“My mother, Sandra Sinclair is my inspiration in life. She’s the strongest person I have ever met, and the reason I am where I am today,” says Christine. “MS has had a direct effect on my family, and I understand what others are going through who are living with this disease. It’s important we come together to raise funds and awareness for the MS Society through initiatives like Burgers to Beat MS Day. I encourage everyone to support however they can leading up to and on August 18.”

A&W Canada has raised over $17 million in support of the MS Society over the last 13 years. Donations continue to help the MS Society fund research, support and services that are fundamental to changing lives – bringing us one step closer to achieving our mission of creating a world free of MS.

“The A&W Canada team is thrilled to kickoff fundraising for the 14th year of Burgers to Beat MS,” says Susan Senecal, President and CEO, A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. “Each year, this campaign brings communities together to raise funds and awareness of MS in Canada. Across the country – especially our franchisees and their teams– are eager to celebrate this important annual event and we can’t wait to see the results of this year’s efforts!”

“Supporters that visit A&W restaurants are making such a difference. My experience has been amazing – watching families across the country gather for a common cause excites me. We are one step closer to finding a cure – I may have MS, and I also have hope,” says Gaby Mammone, MS Volunteer Ambassador.

Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, with over 90,000 Canadians living with this disease. MS is a complex and unpredictable disease, affecting each person differently. Common symptoms include fatigue, dizziness, (muscle) weakness, impaired sensation, vision loss, mood changes, and cognitive impairment. It is the most common neurological disease affecting young adults in Canada. The cause of MS remains a mystery and while there is currently no cure, researchers are learning more each day about what causes the disease and ways to prevent it. The MS Society provides programs and services to people with MS and their families, and funds research to ultimately find a cure for this disease.

“We are grateful for our 14-year partnership with A&W. Burgers to Beat MS is an incredibly valued event which has helped to raise awareness and provide support to people living with MS in communities all across Canada. The A&W family has helped to ensure the achievement of significant advancements in research that have led to improved treatment and care of Canadians living with MS,” says Pamela Valentine, President and CEO, MS Society of Canada.