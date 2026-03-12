Traffic Enforcement On Highway 69 Leads To Several Charges

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged two people with multiple offences.
On March 10, 2026, at approximately 11:30 p.m. the West Parry Sound OPP were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 69 in the Township of the Archipelago. Officers observed a vehicle swerving and stopped the vehicle to check the sobriety of the driver. Officers observed cannabis readily available to the driver. During a subsequent search of the vehicle officers located a firearm with an over capacity magazine as well as a quantity of drugs believed to be codeine.
Shaquille BROWN, 32 years-of-age of Toronto was charged with:
- Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
- Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited device or ammunition
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Failure to comply with a release order – Three counts
- Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime knowing possession is unauthorized
- Possession of a schedule I substance – Opioid
Jayden PINNOCK, 30 years-of-age of Shelburne was charged with:
- Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
- Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited device
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime knowing its possession is unauthorized
- Possession of a schedule I substance – Opioid
- Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available
Both accused were held for bail before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on March 11, 2026.