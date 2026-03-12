Huntsville OPP Report Three Impaired Drivers

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three drivers with impaired-related offences in the past two weeks.

On February 27th, 2026, at approximately 8:50 p.m., officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot check in the area of Canal Road in the Town of Huntsville. A vehicle entered the area, and officers initiated an impaired driving investigation. As a result, Michael Dove, a 46-year-old of Huntsville was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

On March 5th, 2026, at approximately 3:10 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complainant, for a possible impaired driver. As a result, officers located the vehicle on Highway 11, in the Town of Huntsville. Paige Jones, a 32-year-old of Burks Falls was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

On March 6th, 2026, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. spot check, in the area of Brunel Road and Highway 117 in Lake of Bays Township. Jason Bender, a 48-year-old of Huntsville was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The above-named accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge at a later date.

Drivers who are impaired by drugs or alcohol continue to pose a significant threat on Ontario roads. If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 911. In doing so, you may save a life.