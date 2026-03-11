Manna Food Bank Unveils Donated Artwork By Local Artist

The waiting area at the Manna Food Bank in Bracebridge, Ont., has a new addition bringing warmth and beauty to the space.

On Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, the Manna Food Bank hosted a special art unveiling to celebrate a generous donation from local artist Kimberly Rideout. The stunning original piece will hang proudly in the organization’s waiting area, offering a welcoming atmosphere for visitors accessing the food bank’s services.

Several community leaders attended the unveiling, including Mayor Rick Maloney, Deputy Mayor Brenda Rhodes, Councillor Barry Hammond and Councillor Debbie Vernon. They joined Manna volunteers and community members to recognize the artist’s contribution and the important work the food bank continues to do in the community.

Special thanks were extended to Mark VanKooy, manager at the Home Depot in Bracebridge, for his generous donation of materials used by Rideout to create and display the artwork.

“The support for Manna Food Bank from community members, businesses and organizations has continued to be incredible,” said Brian Bobbette, general manager of Manna Food Bank. “We are extremely grateful for the support and the difference it makes. It is heartwarming to know we live in such a giving and caring community.”

Rideout returned the gratitude to Bobbette, saying, “Brian and Bonnie (the two big cheeses at Manna) have been wonderful through this whole process and extremely grateful, which is a very wonderful feeling.”

She later shared on her ‘Kimberly Dreamscenes Rideout’ Facebook page how much the event meant to her and how appreciative she was of the turnout.

“So thrilled to have the mayor and several members of our local council attend today,” she said. “And Dan and Chris representing our local Food Basics, who are absolutely instrumental in the success of the food bank, as well as some of the wonderful volunteers who help make the magic happen at the food bank.”

While the unveiling celebration was the focal point of the evening, the Manna Food Bank also hopes to raise awareness about the growing need for its services.

“The winter season tends to have greater demand,” Bobbette said. “But the need for access to the food bank has continued to increase year-round.

Those who walk through the doors of Manna Food Bank are often unemployed or caught in a crunch between low wages and high rents. The Manna Food Bank exists to provide support to those in the community who cannot afford to obtain adequate levels of food. Manna strives to continue serving the community and to increase the fresh, and healthy food options as well.

Each year, the food bank organizes three major hamper programs to support residents during key holiday periods, including Thanksgiving and Christmas. Preparations are currently underway for the upcoming Easter hamper distribution next month, with approximately 200 hampers set to be delivered to members of the community.

Despite the growing demand, the food bank continues to operate thanks to dedicated volunteers who help ensure operations run smoothly.

“Unfortunately, the need for people to access a food bank continues to rise,” Bobbette said. “Thankfully we have a group of close to 90 caring volunteers who continue to make Manna Food Bank run.”

One feature that makes Manna unique among many food banks is its grocery ordering system, which allows clients to choose their own items rather than receiving a pre-packed hamper.

Individuals can sign up online and place an order every three weeks. Each household receives points based on family size and can select groceries from an online list. For those without internet access, orders can also be placed by phone. When they arrive, clients are paired with a volunteer who helps gather and bag their selected items.

Manna Food Bank has been serving the community for more than three decades. The organization began after local clergy in Bracebridge received requests from families asking for “just a few groceries.” It quickly became clear that there was a growing need for emergency food assistance in the community.

In August 1989, Father Terry Bennett of St. Thomas’ Anglican Church called a meeting to discuss the issue. Those in attendance formed a steering committee that would go on to establish the Manna Food Bank.

From the beginning, the organization was created as an independent entity with representatives from across the community, working together to serve residents in need. Manna Food Bank officially opened its doors in October 1989 in Browning Hall.

The organization continues to operate under these simple principles:

No person loses social worth by becoming a client of a food bank.

All persons requiring assistance will be given an appropriate food supply.

All persons requesting assistance will be treated with dignity and in a non-judgmental manner.

It is recognized that the lifestyle chosen by a person requesting assistance is a private concern and is not a matter for comment or condemnation.

All information regarding persons requesting assistance is held in strictest confidence and is not discussed either among the food bank volunteers or with outsiders.

To find the support you need or to donate to your local food bank go to https://mannafoodbank.ca/

The Manna Food Bank is open Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at Unit 1, 227 Wellington St., Bracebridge, Ont.